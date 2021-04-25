Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.47). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $126.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.05. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

