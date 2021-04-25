Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for OrganiGram in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.79 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC downgraded OrganiGram from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.78.

Shares of OGI opened at C$3.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$978.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.