Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EA. MKM Partners raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $143.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,419. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,785,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

