Jefferies Financial Group Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $273.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $259.00 to $273.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $232.30 on Friday. IQVIA has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.65 and its 200 day moving average is $181.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.