Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.66 ($13.72).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €10.74 ($12.64) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.37.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

