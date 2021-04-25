Joana Goncalves Sells 3,000 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,944.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joana Goncalves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $58,950.00.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. The company had revenue of $112.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. Equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

