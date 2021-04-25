John Cipriano Sells 10,000 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,573.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CVM stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $989.72 million, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.82. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $40.91.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CEL-SCI Company Profile
CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.
Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.