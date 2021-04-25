Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lessened by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.