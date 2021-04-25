JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.77 ($71.49).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of Danone stock opened at €58.84 ($69.22) on Wednesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.81.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.