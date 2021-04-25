JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 19,203 Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Green Plains Partners were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 121,781 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

NASDAQ GPP opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. Green Plains Partners LP has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 49.83%. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.