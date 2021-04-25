JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.31% of Provident Bancorp worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

