JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,032.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 59.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBH opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

