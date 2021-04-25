JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth $927,000.

Shares of SC stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

