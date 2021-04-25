JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 41,635 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,635 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.77% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 178,457 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of PLYM opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. Analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

