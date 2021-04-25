JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 25,254 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,254 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pearson by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

