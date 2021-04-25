Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,800 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JET. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a £124 ($162.01) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a £104.60 ($136.66) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £107.49 ($140.43).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 7,975 ($104.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £11.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,117.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,966.64.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

