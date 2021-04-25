JustBet (WINR) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. JustBet has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $474,650.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00270949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.30 or 0.01038214 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.73 or 0.00652470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,739.84 or 0.99634471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,819,459 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.