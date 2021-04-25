K2 Energy Limited (ASX:KTE) Insider Buys A$59,365.30 in Stock

K2 Energy Limited (ASX:KTE) insider Robert (Ken) Gaunt bought 2,473,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,365.30 ($42,403.78).

K2 Energy Company Profile

K2 Energy Limited, through its interest in Atomera, Inc, operates as a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company in Australia. The company owns the intellectual property rights of the Mears Silicon Technology (MST) for various solar energy applications. It is also involved in the oil and gas activities in the United States.

