Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

KALU opened at $113.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average of $95.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $129.81.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $187,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.