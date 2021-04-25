Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Has $997,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up 0.9% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $267.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.65. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.20 and a fifty-two week high of $268.40.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.