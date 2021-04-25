Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Raises Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEAR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

MEAR stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

