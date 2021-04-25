Kava.io One Day Volume Hits $37.57 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Kava.io has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $4.43 or 0.00008883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $259.04 million and approximately $37.57 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00045160 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.58 or 0.00308232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00026367 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 121,209,654 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

