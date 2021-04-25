Keep Network One Day Volume Reaches $2.32 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $221.78 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,961,359 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

