Keep4r Price Hits $7.97 on Top Exchanges (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for $7.97 or 0.00016401 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $626,561.32 and approximately $38,604.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Keep4r Profile

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

