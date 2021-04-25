Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $78.38 on Thursday. Kering has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

