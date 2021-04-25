KeyCorp Comments on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Shares of CLR opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

