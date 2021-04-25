KeyCorp Comments on Tenneco Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tenneco in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tenneco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after buying an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,712,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tenneco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 97,054 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in Tenneco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 575,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 442,346 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $4,037,187.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 67,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $736,610.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,093,717 shares of company stock worth $140,004,254. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

