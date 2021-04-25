KeyCorp Lowers Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $105.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.