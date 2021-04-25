KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KEY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.74.

KEY stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 88,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $7,992,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

