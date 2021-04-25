KeyCorp Reaffirms “Sector Weight” Rating for PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

KeyCorp reissued their sector weight rating on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

PPD has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered PPD to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered PPD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPD currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.92.

PPD stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 307.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. PPD has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,852,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPD by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PPD by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PPD by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after purchasing an additional 772,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,769,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

