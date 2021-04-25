KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sleep Number in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNBR. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $112.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,964,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $13,818,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after acquiring an additional 163,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $7,365,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

