Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Raised to C$52.00 at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a C$57.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$56.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.91.

KL stock opened at C$48.04 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$76.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.19.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$901.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$884.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.7300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. It holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

