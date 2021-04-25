Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Kore Potash (LON:KP2)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Kore Potash from GBX 5 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of LON KP2 opened at GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of £25.74 million and a PE ratio of -10.50. Kore Potash has a 1 year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2 ($0.03).

Kore Potash plc engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

