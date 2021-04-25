Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report sales of $189.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $198.22 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $168.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $828.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $852.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $942.46 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $273,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,663 shares of company stock worth $1,908,109. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 487,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 235,569 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 62,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.03. 543,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,478. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

