Krilogy Financial LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

HON opened at $224.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

