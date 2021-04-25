Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jonestrading started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

KRYS stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,062. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

