KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $11.51 or 0.00022806 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $922.32 million and $29.17 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00066053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00018856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00061117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00094831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.68 or 0.00686798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.08 or 0.07892815 BTC.

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.