Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $310.52 on Top Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Kusama has a market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $153.70 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $310.52 or 0.00620488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00058362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00266938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $507.85 or 0.01014783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,053.30 or 1.00016123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00022410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.47 or 0.00204751 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

