Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $680.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $680.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $627.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $590.71 and a 200 day moving average of $503.29. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Lam Research by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

