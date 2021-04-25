Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $780.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $740.00 to $780.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $663.41.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $627.49 on Thursday. Lam Research has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $669.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $590.71 and its 200 day moving average is $503.29. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.