Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives $24.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

LPI stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 184,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

