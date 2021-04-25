LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report sales of $35.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $30.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $149.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.55 million to $153.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $159.44 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $163.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMAT stock remained flat at $$53.55 during trading on Thursday. 78,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,422. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

