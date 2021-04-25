Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Insider Sells $2,673,480.26 in Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 65.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.11. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 43.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 109,289 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,412,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,915,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LESL. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

