LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 73,807 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.19.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,165,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,284,908. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

