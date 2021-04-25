LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 3,918 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,976,000 after buying an additional 972,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,096,000 after buying an additional 922,299 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,849,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,027,000.

FIXD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

