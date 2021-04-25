LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 2,276 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 54,155 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5,987.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock remained flat at $$55.19 during trading hours on Friday. 19,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,179. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97.

