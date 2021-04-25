LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.77

LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.77 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01). LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 million and a P/E ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.77.

About LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID)

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides LiDCOunity, a hemodynamic monitor to support clinical decision making; LiDCOrapid, a monitor that analyses the blood pressure waveform to provide information in surgical and critically ill patients to help with fluid and drug management; LiDCOview that offers clinical researchers and users with beat-to-beat hemodynamic data; LiDCOplus, a hemodynamic monitor, which provides assessment of the hemodynamic status of critical care and surgery patients; and accessories, including blood pressure modules.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.