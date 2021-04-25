Lincoln Electric (LECO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LECO opened at $126.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.98. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $68.12 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

