LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Capitalization Hits $22.39 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $22.39 million and approximately $49,866.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00048523 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

