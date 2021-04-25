Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Trading Up 4.1%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) shares were up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 94,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 820,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

Lithium Chile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF)

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily explores for a lithium property portfolio consisting of 110,280 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile.

